Flowers for Leona: Bismarck family remembers mom with yearly Memorial Day tradition

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - As our families grow and move apart, it can be more difficult to get everyone together.

But one Bismarck family’s Memorial Day tradition is so strong, it’s something the whole family plans around.

This is an event no one wants to miss.

That in itself is good news, but the reason they gather will have you reaching for the tissues.

This is a Reuer family tradition.

Every year, for the past 25 years, a few days before Memorial Day, this family gathers at the cemetery.

“This is one of our biggest traditions,” said Tracy Carson.

The tradition: cover their beloved mother’s grave with flowers.

“She loved flowers,” Carson said.

Leona Reuer passed away in March 1997.

“Twenty-five years ago, when my wife passed away, the gravesite was just barren. It was just dirt. And the girls couldn’t stand that, so they started putting silk flowers on the grave to cover up that bare spot,” recalled Tim Reuer, Leona’s husband.

“That’s been our tradition. Every single year. We gather the flowers, we put them on her grave,” added Reuer’s daughter, Tracy Carson.

Much has changed in 25 years. The family has grown.

“The grandkids were just little toddlers like the great grandkids are now and they’ve all grown into young adults,” said Reuer.

“The kids were babies. And now we’ve added daughter in laws and grandbabies and great grandbabies,” said Carson.

But what hasn’t changed is the love this family has for Leona. They know these flowers and seeing her family all together would make her happy.

“I know she loves it,” said Carson.

“Oh, she’d love it. She would be very proud,” added Reuer.

And so, every May, you’ll find Leona’s family here, planting their love one flower at a time.

It’s also tradition for the family to go to the McDonald’s by the cemetery every year after placing the flowers on Leona’s grave.

They’ll gather the flowers this week and put them away until next year.

