32-year-old Bismarck woman arrested for trespassing at the Governor’s Residence

File: ND Governor's Residence
File: ND Governor's Residence(none)
By Daniel Burbank
Published: May. 30, 2022 at 6:44 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The North Dakota Highway Patrol said a Bismarck woman was arrested Sunday night for trespassing at the Governor’s residence.

Capitol Security noticed a woman walking around the residence around 9:45 Sunday night. Bismarck Police Department responded and asked her to leave, and she did.

The patrol said 32-year-old Dakota Bee came back to the residence around 10:10 p.m. on Sunday and walked through a gate on Capitol property. She did not get access to the home.

Bismarck Police and the patrol responded and took Bee into custody. She suffered minor injuries from resisting arrest.

Bee is charged with resisting arrest, trespassing and disorderly conduct.

