Advertisement

24-year-old dies in motorcycle-car crash in Williams County

(WCAX)
By Erika Craven
Published: May. 30, 2022 at 5:40 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - One man has died after a motorcycle crash in Williams County Monday morning.

North Dakota Highway Patrol troopers say a 24-year-old on a motorcycle was traveling east on Williams County Road 6 towards the Love’s Travel Center when he struck a car that was turning onto County Road 6.

The 24-year-old died from his injuries.

The 63-year-old driver and sole-occupant of the car was uninjured.

The incident is under investigation by the North Dakota Highway Patrol.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo: Mitch Estabrook
Bismarck man catches possible state record Bigmouth Buffalo
Strawberry
Hepatitis A cases possibly linked to organic strawberries
Fargo motorcyclist dies in crash with crop sprayer in Grant County
Photo: Elly DesLauriers
Outdoor recreational area coming to Minot in August
Tesia White, 25, was arrested and charged with four counts of felony animal cruelty.
Woman charged after 4 dogs died in car while she ate lunch at restaurant, police say

Latest News

The FDA is investigating a potential link between hepatitis A cases and fresh, organic...
North Dakota Department of Health warning of Hepatitis A outbreak linked with fresh, organic strawberries
Photo: Craig Mozelle
Homes, streets flood in Carrington for the second time in two years
A historic tabernacle is stolen from a New York City church.
PHOTOS: $2 million tabernacle stolen, police say
Memorial Day ceremony at Rosehill Cemetery
Memorial Day ceremony planned for Rosehill Cemetery in Minot