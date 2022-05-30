24-year-old dies in motorcycle-car crash in Williams County

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - One man has died after a motorcycle crash in Williams County Monday morning.

North Dakota Highway Patrol troopers say a 24-year-old on a motorcycle was traveling east on Williams County Road 6 towards the Love’s Travel Center when he struck a car that was turning onto County Road 6.

The 24-year-old died from his injuries.

The 63-year-old driver and sole-occupant of the car was uninjured.

The incident is under investigation by the North Dakota Highway Patrol.

