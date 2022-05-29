Ways to avoid starting fires this holiday weekend

MINOT, N.D. – Officials have some recommendations for you to keep in mind this holiday weekend.

Officials recommend keeping campfires small at your campsite.

They add people should have proper equipment on hand to control the fire.

People should also avoid driving through dry grass.

“You know a lot of times when people are getting into the outdoors, they’re bringing their equipment with them. Their recreational vehicles so you know if you’re towing something it’s always good to make sure that your tow chains aren’t dragging. Make sure those are up,” says Eric Jensen, Strategic Communications Chief.

A warm vehicle exhaust in dry grass can be enough to start a fire.

