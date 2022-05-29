SD man facing charges after a crash that killed two people in Richland County

RICHLAND COUNTY, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Two people were killed after a pickup rear-ended a motorcycle Saturday night in southeast North Dakota.

The crash happened around 11 p.m. on Highway 11 between Hankinson and Lidgerwood.

Authorities say the motorcycle had slowed down to turn onto County Road 3 when the pickup hit it from behind.

The 45-year-old motorcyclist and his passenger, a 40-year-old woman, were thrown from the motorcycle. They both died on the scene.

A 41-year-old South Dakota man, who was driving the pickup, ran away on foot. He was caught a few hours later.

The man is facing charges for leaving the scene. More charges could be added pending the investigation.

