North Dakota foster care workers say good foster families are always needed

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - When a child is in need of a safe place to go, families across North Dakota have opened their doors to foster care. While May is National Foster Care Awareness Month, Burleigh County Human Services officials say more good foster families are needed throughout the year.

Burleigh County Foster Care Supervisor Nicole Delaplane has worked to help children find temporary homes in Burleigh County for the last five years.

“We always want the children to be able to go back with their parents as soon as possible,” said Nicole Delaplane.

Delaplane says that the process can take days, weeks, or months. She says at any given point in time, there are about 1,500 children in foster care in North Dakota. Currently there’s only about 1,000 licensed foster homes in the state. About 40% of children are placed with relatives, who may or may not be licensed.

She says foster care is a lifeline for the children and their parents who may need a little help to get back on track.

“They’re really scared. They miss their family. They miss their siblings. It’s just reassuring the child or children that they’re safe. It’s a great way to give back to families and improve our community,” said Delaplane.

Fostering can be challenging for all involved.

“It can be hard when a child leaves their home, but we are hoping that that family can be a role model for the biological family and just continue those relationships moving forward,” said Delaplane.

Delaplane says she’s encouraged by the relationships built. She says she’s seen foster families helping biological families by building bunk beds so the children can sleep at home and babysitting their former foster children so parents can get to work.

Human Services officials also say they work to place children in homes with the same cultural background so that the children can continue to learn about their cultural history and remain a part of their community.

This week in Burleigh County, 168 children are in foster care.

Contact ND Children and Family Services at (701) 328-2316 for more information.

