High pollen counts, uptick in patients with allergies this spring in North Dakota

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - If you think your allergies this year are worse, you’re not alone.

Each spring, plants release pollen to fertilize other plants of the same species. And each spring, many people notice allergy symptoms.

“I like to describe allergies as sort of an overreaction to a small problem. So, it’s like your body is putting out a match with a firehose. So, your body sees something new and says this might be a harmful invader and it reacts inappropriately,” said Dr. Jeffrey Kepes, allergist & immunologist with Sanford.

The Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America reports nearly 20 million adults have seasonal allergies.

“They’re a little worse for me than they were last year. It isn’t fun. You can’t breathe and my nose... yeah, it isn’t fun,” said Mandan resident Jodi Schilling.

Researchers for the National Academy of Sciences say in the past three decades, pollen levels have grown and plants bloom earlier and longer as average spring temperatures increase. Botanists say seasonal allergies are worse in the presence of plants that pollinate through the wind rather than by insects.

North Dakota allergists say they’ve seen an uptick in patients this year.

“For most patients, this spring has been especially difficult. I think because of the higher pollen counts, we are seeing a lot of patients complaining about worsening allergies. Especially with asthma, we are seeing a lot more flares and a lot more severe asthma patients coming into the clinic,” said Dr. Kepes.

There’s a lot people can do if they have allergy symptoms like a runny nose, sneezing and itchy eyes.

“They can reach out to a board-certified allergist immunologist because we can do skin testing or blood testing to determine what the cause of the allergen is and sometimes do medication-free avoidance,” said Dr. Kepes.

Dr. Kepes adds that allergies can develop at any point in life.

The pollen count in North Dakota Saturday is medium-high.

If you’re not sure if your symptoms are allergies or COVID-19, doctors say it’s important to get tested.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.