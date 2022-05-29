Advertisement

Fargo motorcyclist dies in crash with crop sprayer in Grant County

By Nachai Taylor
Published: May. 29, 2022 at 2:42 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEAR RALEIGH, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A Fargo man died Saturday evening following a crash involving a motorcycle and a farming crop sprayer near Raleigh, which is about an hour southwest of Bismarck.

The North Dakota Highway Patrol says the 35-year-old man, who was riding his motorcycle, and the crop sprayer were traveling on Highway 31.

The motorcycle struck the farm vehicle as it turned left onto 77th Street SW.

The motorcyclist was taken to a Bismarck hospital where he later died.

The driver of the crop sprayer was not hurt.

