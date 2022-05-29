Advertisement

Century baseball knocks off Minot in WDA title game

Century baseball wins WDA title
Century baseball wins WDA title(KFYR)
By Neil Vierzba
Published: May. 28, 2022 at 8:05 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANDAN, ND (KFYR) - After upsetting top seeded Dickinson on Friday, the Century baseball team followed that up with a 12-9 win over Minot in the WDA championship game on Saturday.

Saturday’s win also marked the first time since 2016 that they have hoisted the WDA tournament trophy.

As a result, the Patriots will go into the state tournament Thursday as the number one seed in the West.

In other state qualifiers, Dickinson defeated Mandan 5-2 and Jamestown defeated Legacy 8 to 0.

The state tournament begins Thursday in Jamestown.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alexander Meyer (left) Jonathan Hoffman (right)
UPDATE: NDHP apprehend two inmates who walked away from Bismarck facility
One killed, two hurt in rollover crash near Douglas
Body found in Souris River southeast of Minot Friday
Mott nursing home closing its doors in less than 60 days
Texas School Shooting
Texas state senator: Uvalde school shooter born in North Dakota

Latest News

Dickinson Midgets logo
Dickinson softball edges Bismarck High 4-2 to claim WDA championship
Bismarck Century
Century boys track & field team wins third straight State Championship
6pm Sportscast 05/27/22
6pm Sportscast 05/27/22
10PM Sportscast 5/26/2022
10PM Sportscast 5/26/2022