Century baseball knocks off Minot in WDA title game

MANDAN, ND (KFYR) - After upsetting top seeded Dickinson on Friday, the Century baseball team followed that up with a 12-9 win over Minot in the WDA championship game on Saturday.

Saturday’s win also marked the first time since 2016 that they have hoisted the WDA tournament trophy.

As a result, the Patriots will go into the state tournament Thursday as the number one seed in the West.

In other state qualifiers, Dickinson defeated Mandan 5-2 and Jamestown defeated Legacy 8 to 0.

The state tournament begins Thursday in Jamestown.

