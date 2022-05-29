Bismarck man catches possible state record Bigmouth Buffalo

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A Bismarck man is celebrating a big catch.

Mitch Estabrook of Bismarck might be a new record holder for a Bigmouth Buffalo, coming in at 60 pounds 8 ounces. Estabrook said he had a gut feeling to use vacation time to take off work and hit the water. He said he made the catch on May 16th with his bow and arrow.

“I called my wife and I texted her because she was working. Then I instantly called one of my good buddies and I told him: ‘I got it.’ He said: ‘no way,’ and I was like ‘yeah, I got it,’ and he was like ‘I knew I should’ve came with you,’” said Estabrook.

North Dakota Game and Fish fisheries division chief Greg Power said they’re aware of the catch and said it’s likely a state record but still haven’t officially confirmed it yet. Estabrook said the fish is amazing and appreciates the outpouring of support. He plans to keep the location of his catch a secret, for now.

