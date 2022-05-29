Advertisement

Bismarck man catches possible state record Bigmouth Buffalo

Photo: Mitch Estabrook
Photo: Mitch Estabrook(KFYR-TV)
By Daniel Burbank
Published: May. 28, 2022 at 9:09 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A Bismarck man is celebrating a big catch.

Mitch Estabrook of Bismarck might be a new record holder for a Bigmouth Buffalo, coming in at 60 pounds 8 ounces. Estabrook said he had a gut feeling to use vacation time to take off work and hit the water. He said he made the catch on May 16th with his bow and arrow.

“I called my wife and I texted her because she was working. Then I instantly called one of my good buddies and I told him: ‘I got it.’ He said: ‘no way,’ and I was like ‘yeah, I got it,’ and he was like ‘I knew I should’ve came with you,’” said Estabrook.

North Dakota Game and Fish fisheries division chief Greg Power said they’re aware of the catch and said it’s likely a state record but still haven’t officially confirmed it yet. Estabrook said the fish is amazing and appreciates the outpouring of support. He plans to keep the location of his catch a secret, for now.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alexander Meyer (left) Jonathan Hoffman (right)
UPDATE: NDHP apprehend two inmates who walked away from Bismarck facility
One killed, two hurt in rollover crash near Douglas
Body found in Souris River southeast of Minot Friday
Mott nursing home closing its doors in less than 60 days
Texas School Shooting
Texas state senator: Uvalde school shooter born in North Dakota

Latest News

Grassland
Ways to avoid starting fires this holiday weekend
sports 5/28
10PM Sportscast 5/27/22
sports 5/28
6PM Sportscast 5/28/22
weather 5/28/22
Evening Weather 5/28/22