‘Seek help, talk with somebody about it’: Raising awareness of veterans’ struggles with PTSD

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - From St. Paul to Moorhead, MN, a few people marched 315 miles to help raise awareness of the struggles veterans face with PTSD and suicidal thoughts. This was through the Brady Oberg Legacy Foundation, honoring the memory and legacy of a veteran who tragically took his life in 2015 after struggling with his own inner demons.

“We recognize what a tragic problem PTSD and veteran suicide is. So raising awareness is the main goal,” said Craig Harris, who was a part of the 2022 Brady’s Border2Border Ruck March. “That’s what we’re seeking to do. I think the ruck was particular good at just because it was such a visible event and it brought this problem to so many peoples’ attention that may not be aware of it otherwise.”

Oberg, a Ulen, MN native, was in the Army and fought in the Middle East. He struggled with PTSD and trying to integrate back into society after being in combat. After his death on August 6, 2015, the foundation was created to carry on his legacy and to help other veterans that are facing these challenges.

“Seek help, talk with somebody about it. Don’t make a permanent solution for a temporary problem.” said Roger Dalziel, who marched in the 2022 Brady’s Border2Border Ruck March.

“There’s a huge negative connotation to saying that you have PTSD or that you’re struggling with the things that you’ve seen,” said Alex Dalziel, who marched with his dad, Roger. “It’s lot a weakness you have to absolutely tell people what you’ve been through, what you’re thinking about, so we stop losing our brothers and sisters.”

Resources available in the area:

- Suicide Prevention Coordinators (Andrea Dockendorf) 2101 Elm St. N., Fargo, ND 58102 (701-239-3700x3370)

- ND Cares Coalition (701-241-1388)

- North Dakota Dept. of Veteran Affairs (701-239-7165) 4201 38th St. S. Suite 104, Fargo, ND, 58104

- First Link (2-1-1)

- National Suicide Prevention Lifeline (1-800-273-8255)

“Put down the gun and pick up the phone. Ask for help. That’s the message we’re trying to get to these guys.” said John Dalziel.

For more information on the Brady Oberg Legacy Foundation, click here.

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.