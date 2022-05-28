Advertisement

Second man in custody for shooting incident at Bismarck park

Jonathan Sanchez and Deanthony Claiborne
By Erika Craven
Published: May. 28, 2022 at 4:29 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Police arrested a 19-year-old Williston man after they say he was involved in a shooting at Keelboat Park in Bismarck.

Law enforcement took Jonathan Sanchez into custody in Oklahoma and brought him to the Burleigh Morton County Detention Center Wednesday. Prosecutors say last November, Sanchez was one of two men who fired a gun at another man in the park.

Sanchez is charged with attempted murder. He’s in custody on a $500,000 cash bond.

Police arrested 19-year-old Deanthony Claiborne of Bismarck last December. Prosecutors say he is the other man involved in the incident. Claiborne also faces an attempted murder charge.

