One person injured after semi overturns on I-94 near Jamestown

By Nachai Taylor
Published: May. 28, 2022 at 2:29 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
JAMESTOWN, N.D. (Valley News Live) - One person is hurt after a semi overturned on I-94 near Jamestown Saturday afternoon.

Authorities say the semi hauling a trailer was heading west on the interstate when the 67-year-old driver, of Nevada, fell asleep.

She then overcorrected causing the large vehicle to flip onto its side.

The semi blocked the interstate causing the westbound lanes to close for an hour.

The driver was taken to a local hospital to be treated for her injuries.

She was cited for Care Required.

