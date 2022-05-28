Advertisement

NDHP searching for two inmates who walked away from Bismarck facility

File Photo: Bismarck Police Department
File Photo: Bismarck Police Department(KFYR-TV)
By Daniel Burbank
Published: May. 27, 2022 at 11:19 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The North Dakota Highway Patrol and local law enforcement are searching for two inmates who authorities said walked away from the Missouri River Correctional Center Friday night.

According to a spokesperson with the North Dakota Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation, Jonathan Hoffman and Alexander Meyer walked away from the MRCC around 8:30 p.m. Friday.

The center is an unfenced, minimum-security facility for residents with minimum custody requirements, located in Bismarck.

Hoffman is serving a sentence for burglary, theft of property, criminal mischief, possession of a controlled substance among other charges out of Stutsman County, and was scheduled for good time release in March 2024.

Meyer is serving a sentence for a few charges, including unauthorized use of personal identification and conspiracy to theft, out of Cass County and was scheduled for good time release in July 2024.

The DOCR spokesperson said the department “contacted the North Dakota Highway Patrol dispatch as soon as the walk away was discovered and the MRCC facility grounds were searched.”

If you have any information on Hoffman’s or Meyer’s whereabouts, please contact your law enforcement or the North Dakota Highway Patrol, who is currently investigating the incident.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Texas School Shooting
Texas state senator: Uvalde school shooter born in North Dakota
Mott nursing home closing its doors in less than 60 days
37-year-old Antawon Baker of Chicago, IL, 42-year-old Lorenzo White, of Saint Paul, MN,...
Four in custody, more than 1,000 fentanyl pills recovered in drug bust at Bismarck hotel
Irma Garcia was a fourth grade teacher, according to a GoFundMe campaign. She was married and...
Husband of teacher killed during Texas school shooting dies of heart attack
Body found in Souris River southeast of Minot Friday

Latest News

6pm Sportscast 05/27/22
6pm Sportscast 05/27/22
Dan's Garden
Dan's Garden
Late season planting
Late season planting
Crypto mining in Bismarck
Crypto mining in Bismarck