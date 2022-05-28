Meat processing plant to be build south of Rapid City

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - It was announced Friday that a $1.1-billion high-tech meat processing plant will be built in western South Dakota.

Kingsbury & Associates, along with Sirius Realty plan on constructing an 8 thousand head per day packing plant off Highway 79 just south of Rapid City. It will process beef, and will have a bison line as well.

CEO Megan Kingsbury says the aim is to restore competition in meat processing in the state.

”We want to create competition in the free market system in America, and we’re able to do that by putting this facility right in our backyard.”

Kingsbury says the project is in the research and development stage, and is expected to provide 2,500 new jobs.

