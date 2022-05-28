Dickinson softball edges Bismarck High 4-2 to claim WDA championship
Published: May. 28, 2022 at 6:25 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The Dickinson softball team will enter the state tournament on Thursday as the number one seed in the West.
The Midgets made that possible Saturday when they picked up a 4-2 win over Bismarck High in the WDA championship.
In other state qualifying games, Jamestown defeated Minot 3-2 and Legacy defeated Century 14 to 5.
The state tournament begins Thursday in Jamestown.
