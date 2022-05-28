Century boys track & field team wins third straight State Championship
Published: May. 28, 2022 at 6:21 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
BISMARCK, ND (KFYR) - For the third consecutive season, the Century boys track and field team has won the state championship.
The Patriots posted a team score of 118 on Saturday, nearly 40 points better than Bismarck High, who finished with 85.
The top five teams are listed below:
1. Century (118)
2. Bismarck High (85)
3. West Fargo Sheyenne (75.50)
4. Fargo Davies (58)
4. West Fargo (58)
Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.