Century boys track & field team wins third straight State Championship

Bismarck Century
Bismarck Century(KFYR-TV)
By Neil Vierzba
Published: May. 28, 2022 at 6:21 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
BISMARCK, ND (KFYR) - For the third consecutive season, the Century boys track and field team has won the state championship.

The Patriots posted a team score of 118 on Saturday, nearly 40 points better than Bismarck High, who finished with 85.

The top five teams are listed below:

1. Century (118)

2. Bismarck High (85)

3. West Fargo Sheyenne (75.50)

4. Fargo Davies (58)

4. West Fargo (58)

