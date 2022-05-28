Century boys track & field team wins third straight State Championship

BISMARCK, ND (KFYR) - For the third consecutive season, the Century boys track and field team has won the state championship.

The Patriots posted a team score of 118 on Saturday, nearly 40 points better than Bismarck High, who finished with 85.

The top five teams are listed below:

1. Century (118)

2. Bismarck High (85)

3. West Fargo Sheyenne (75.50)

4. Fargo Davies (58)

4. West Fargo (58)

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.