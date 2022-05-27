Williston HS students sign letter of intent for new career

WILLISTON, N.D. (KFYR) - Williston High School seniors are signing on the dotting line, making their dreams come true.

However, instead of committing to a sports team or college, they are committing to a career.

For Andrew McKinney, it’s a full-time job at Triangle Electric in Williston.

“It feels really good, just kind of being set up and ready to go for the world and I feel like I don’t have to worry and struggle as much as some of my peers who will be paying for college,” said McKinney.

McKinney took part in the Career and Technical Education classes offered at Williston High School.

National studies continue to find that fewer and fewer students are enrolling in college as tuition prices soar and more students are learning a technical skill or going to trade school.

“We are really working on getting students into the right career pathway or deciding it’s not the right career pathway for them and giving them a second chance,” said Haley Jeannotte.

A career in the electrical industry runs in McKinney’s blood.

“Growing up, my dad he had me work on his stuff and we did a lot of electrical and construction things, and I just grew a really big interest and passion for it,” said McKinney.

Now, McKinney couldn’t be more excited to have a job he is passionate about at a local company

“Right now, I am actually just going to be working on the automations industrial side of Triangle, so I am just building gadgets and trinkets like that,” said McKinney.

McKinney encourages any students who may not feel like college is the right path for them, to explore learning a trade and jumping right into a career.

“This needs to be pushed throughout North Dakota,” said McKinney. “We need more trades workers. We need more people to go out and do these jobs and be trained in these jobs.”

According to a national study, more than 1 million fewer students are enrolled in college now than before the pandemic began.

