Advertisement

A very special race: BPS students show support for classmate at all-city track meet

Grant at the all-city fifth grade track meet in Bismarck
Grant at the all-city fifth grade track meet in Bismarck(Courtesy: Dee Daniels Neustel)
By Jody Kerzman
Published: May. 27, 2022 at 1:50 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) – Kids these days.

They’re really something, aren’t they?

Despite some of the bad things you might hear, most of them are good.

And we’ve got some cell phone video to prove that.

One moment captured at last week’s all-city fifth-grade track meet in Bismarck, just might restore your faith in kids.

“I’m not a super emotional person but every time I watch that video, I tear up,” said Dee Daniels Neustel.

The video shows her son, Grant, running the 100-meter dash.

“It was like being like at an Olympic event or something,” she laughed.

But this wasn’t the Olympics; just the all-city fifth-grade track meet.

“It was just it was heartwarming,” she said.

Grant has autism. He’s nonverbal and is pretty sensitive to loud noises. But this noise was the motivation Grant needed to finish his race.

“Once he heard everyone cheering for him, he was like, ‘Oh, okay, I can do this,’” Dee explained.

Two friends ran with Grant.

“We went down and ran with him, and we helped them, we guided with him to the finish race and he did it,” recalled Sander Sagsveen.

“It just felt good to hear Grant’s name. Just kept yelling out and cheering him on. I was very proud of him,” added classmate Brady Staloch.

“I think this what those boys did was amazing, but for me, all the other kids standing up and cheering when I heard that I was like, ‘Oh my God,’” Dee said.

Even more remarkable: many of those cheering for Grant have never met him. It’s moments like this, that give this mom hope for her son’s future.

“It restores my faith,” she said.

Grant also participated in the shot put at the all-city meet.

He and his friends are off to middle school next year. His mom says she’s nervous about the change, but knows with these friends by his side, Grant will be okay.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Texas School Shooting
Texas state senator: Uvalde school shooter born in North Dakota
Mott nursing home closing its doors in less than 60 days
Irma Garcia was a fourth grade teacher, according to a GoFundMe campaign. She was married and...
Husband of teacher killed during Texas school shooting dies of heart attack
37-year-old Antawon Baker of Chicago, IL, 42-year-old Lorenzo White, of Saint Paul, MN,...
Four in custody, more than 1,000 fentanyl pills recovered in drug bust at Bismarck hotel
Parshall woman sentenced to five years in child starvation death

Latest News

Emergency landing
Emergency plane landing near Wing Friday morning
Preparing the weather balloon for launch
Morse Code of Weather: how weather balloons are prepared to be launched
Amryn Tom reacts after graduating from Cedar City High School on Wednesday, May 25, 2022, in...
Native American students exercise right to wear regalia at graduation
FILE - Demonstrators hold a vigil against Planned Parenthood in Omaha, Neb., April 14, 2011....
Planned Parenthood workers in five Midwest states, including North Dakota, seek union