A very special race: BPS students show support for classmate at all-city track meet

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) – Kids these days.

They’re really something, aren’t they?

Despite some of the bad things you might hear, most of them are good.

And we’ve got some cell phone video to prove that.

One moment captured at last week’s all-city fifth-grade track meet in Bismarck, just might restore your faith in kids.

“I’m not a super emotional person but every time I watch that video, I tear up,” said Dee Daniels Neustel.

The video shows her son, Grant, running the 100-meter dash.

“It was like being like at an Olympic event or something,” she laughed.

But this wasn’t the Olympics; just the all-city fifth-grade track meet.

“It was just it was heartwarming,” she said.

Grant has autism. He’s nonverbal and is pretty sensitive to loud noises. But this noise was the motivation Grant needed to finish his race.

“Once he heard everyone cheering for him, he was like, ‘Oh, okay, I can do this,’” Dee explained.

Two friends ran with Grant.

“We went down and ran with him, and we helped them, we guided with him to the finish race and he did it,” recalled Sander Sagsveen.

“It just felt good to hear Grant’s name. Just kept yelling out and cheering him on. I was very proud of him,” added classmate Brady Staloch.

“I think this what those boys did was amazing, but for me, all the other kids standing up and cheering when I heard that I was like, ‘Oh my God,’” Dee said.

Even more remarkable: many of those cheering for Grant have never met him. It’s moments like this, that give this mom hope for her son’s future.

“It restores my faith,” she said.

Grant also participated in the shot put at the all-city meet.

He and his friends are off to middle school next year. His mom says she’s nervous about the change, but knows with these friends by his side, Grant will be okay.

