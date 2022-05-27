Native American students exercise right to wear regalia at graduation

CEDAR CITY, Utah (AP) — Native American students in southern Utah donned beaded caps and eagle feathers at high school graduations this week, months after the state passed a law enshrining their right to wear tribal regalia at the ceremonies.

Utah is among a growing list of states where lawmakers have responded to reports of Native American students being barred from wearing beaded caps or eagle feathers at graduation by passing laws to stop school districts from banning them.

Arizona, California, Kansas, Montana, North Dakota, Oklahoma, Oregon, South Dakota and Washington all recently enacted laws that either enshrine students’ rights or bar schools from enforcing dress codes banning tribal regalia. After passing through the legislature, a bill with similar provisions is being sent to Alaska Gov. Mike Dunleavy.

Native American students, advocates and attorneys argue the right to wear regalia to celebrate milestones is an important cultural and spiritual practice for many tribes throughout the United States.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.