Talking to children about TX school shooting

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The news of 21 people dead in a school in Uvalde, Texas is difficult for anyone to comprehend and process, especially children.

Feelings of fear, sadness, and despair are to be expected for children and adults after the death of 19 children and 2 teachers in Uvalde, Texas.

“It’s just really hard to put into words,” said Rafael Braga, father of three and author of “The 7 Easy Steps To Anger Management For Parents With Toddlers”. “That’s all you can think about, what if it was my kids, and your heart is completely shattered.”

Valerie Meyers, a Clinical Counselor Supervisor at the Kid’s Therapy Center in Bismarck recommends parents not allow their children to watch the coverage of the shooting on the news.

“We don’t want to scare them about things that they don’t have control over,” said Meyers. “Obviously the older kids they’re going to hear about it because it is, everybody’s talking about.”

So Meyers says if your child does hear about the shooting, only give basic details and focus on those trying to help.

“I always also say to only give them the amount of information that they need to know or to need to understand, you know, that there are helpers, there are law enforcement, paramedics are there,” said Meyers.

Also, know that your child might need some extra love and support during this time.

“We hold them a little tighter and spend more time in bed with them,” said Braga.

For kids or adults who are struggling, The American Psychological Association recommends finding a professional who can help.

