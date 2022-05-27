Advertisement

Talking to children about TX school shooting

Robb Elementary
Robb Elementary(UCISD Robb Elementary)
By Hilary Lane
Published: May. 27, 2022 at 11:44 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The news of 21 people dead in a school in Uvalde, Texas is difficult for anyone to comprehend and process, especially children.

Feelings of fear, sadness, and despair are to be expected for children and adults after the death of 19 children and 2 teachers in Uvalde, Texas.

“It’s just really hard to put into words,” said Rafael Braga, father of three and author of “The 7 Easy Steps To Anger Management For Parents With Toddlers”.  “That’s all you can think about, what if it was my kids, and your heart is completely shattered.”

Valerie Meyers, a Clinical Counselor Supervisor at the Kid’s Therapy Center in Bismarck recommends parents not allow their children to watch the coverage of the shooting on the news.

“We don’t want to scare them about things that they don’t have control over,” said Meyers. “Obviously the older kids they’re going to hear about it because it is, everybody’s talking about.”

So Meyers says if your child does hear about the shooting, only give basic details and focus on those trying to help.

“I always also say to only give them the amount of information that they need to know or to need to understand, you know, that there are helpers, there are law enforcement, paramedics are there,” said Meyers.

Also,  know that your child might need some extra love and support during this time.

“We hold them a little tighter and spend more time in bed with them,” said Braga.

For kids or adults who are struggling, The American Psychological Association recommends finding a professional who can help.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Texas School Shooting
Texas state senator: Uvalde school shooter born in North Dakota
Mott nursing home closing its doors in less than 60 days
Irma Garcia was a fourth grade teacher, according to a GoFundMe campaign. She was married and...
Husband of teacher killed during Texas school shooting dies of heart attack
37-year-old Antawon Baker of Chicago, IL, 42-year-old Lorenzo White, of Saint Paul, MN,...
Four in custody, more than 1,000 fentanyl pills recovered in drug bust at Bismarck hotel
Parshall woman sentenced to five years in child starvation death

Latest News

The on-scene leader thought they were dealing with a barricaded subject and delayed entering...
On-scene commander thought 'no more children at risk' at school shooting
People gather at a memorial site to pay their respects for the victims killed in this week's...
Official: Kids to 911 during school shooting: ‘Please send the police’
FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks at a rally at the Delaware County Fairgrounds,...
Judge dismisses Trump’s lawsuit, allowing NY probe to go on
Russia's war in Ukraine is causing a food supply crisis for the entire world.
‘Relentless’: Russia squeezes Ukrainian strongholds in east