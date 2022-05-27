State Supreme Court: no new trial for Corey Wickham

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The North Dakota Supreme Court has reversed a lower court’s ruling that granted a new trial for a former Lyft driver convicted of raping a passenger.

A jury found 42-year-old Corey Wickham guilty on two counts of gross sexual imposition in May 2019.

Last September, a district court judge granted Wickham’s application for post-conviction relief, writing that the state violated Wickham’s constitutional rights.

State prosecutors appealed the ruling to the state Supreme Court, arguing that failure for trial counsel to object to certain statements from a detective did not rise to the level of ineffective counsel.

In a ruling filed Thursday, the Supreme Court agreed with the state, reversing the district court’s order granting Wickham post-conviction relief.

In the ruling, the high court also indicates the lower court “underestimated the quantum of other evidence indicative of guilt.”

Wickham is currently serving a 20-year sentence.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.