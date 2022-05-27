Advertisement

Producers getting late minute seeding for the summer growing season

Oliver County producer Mikael Schmidt in the field
Oliver County producer Mikael Schmidt in the field(KFYR)
By Daniel Burbank
Published: May. 27, 2022 at 5:57 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Each day is important for Ag producers, making last-minute decisions for this year’s summer growing season. Farmers are seeing higher input costs, but higher prices at the grain elevators.

This is a tricky season again for producers. Every year comes with a new set of challenges, and this year, it’s rising fuel costs and long wait times for machinery parts.

Oliver County producer Mikael Schmidt is still seeding 1,200 acres of corn and has hundreds more acres of soybeans to plant. The April blizzards delayed farming operations throughout the state but many like Mikael would agree the soil moisture is much better for planting this year.

“Conditions are right and our stuff is bought. We spent our money in January to put the crop in, most of it. So, I mean, we’re kind of committed to putting it in,” said Schmidt.

Schmidt mentions some of his friends won’t be able to farm in eastern North Dakota because there’s too much water.

But commodity prices are up and other producers we talked with still want to wait out the market price during harvest season.

