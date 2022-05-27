Advertisement

Planned Parenthood workers in five Midwest states, including North Dakota, seek union

FILE - Demonstrators hold a vigil against Planned Parenthood in Omaha, Neb., April 14, 2011. About 400 workers at Planned Parenthood offices in five Midwest states plan to unionize as their employer deals with the potential loss of business in states where abortions may become illegal. Ashley Schmidt, a training and development specialist for Nebraska and western Iowa, says workers at Planned Parenthood North Central States in Iowa, Minnesota, Nebraska, North Dakota and South Dakota formally filed for a union election with a National Labor Relations Board on Thursday, May 26, 2022. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik, File)(Nati Harnik | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 27, 2022 at 12:43 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — About 400 workers at Planned Parenthood offices in five Midwestern states plan to unionize.

The move comes as their employer deals with the potential loss of business in states where abortions may become illegal if the U.S. Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade.

Ashley Schmidt is a training and development specialist for Nebraska and western Iowa. She says workers at Planned Parenthood North Central States in Iowa, Minnesota, Nebraska, North Dakota and South Dakota formally filed for a union election with a National Labor Relations Board on Thursday.

The workers plan to join SEIU Healthcare Minnesota & Iowa, an affiliate of the Service Employees International Union, which represents Planned Parenthood workers in other states.

The Planned Parenthood workers seeking to join the union in the Midwest include nurses, education outreach workers, community organizers and other nonmanagement employees at 28 clinics in the five states. They provide services such as reproductive care, cancer screening and abortions.

On a call with reporters Thursday, employees discussed concerns about unequal pay for similar positions in different locations, lower pay than other health care providers, high turnover due to exhaustion and burnout, and a feeling that management doesn’t always listen to worker concerns.

