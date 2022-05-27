One killed, two hurt in rollover crash near Douglas

WARD COUNTY, N.D. – One man is dead and two children were seriously hurt in a rollover crash Friday in Ward County.

According to the North Dakota Highway Patrol, a 42-year-old Ryder man was traveling west on Ward County Road 24 from the Max School, heading to a residence in rural Ryder Friday morning.

Investigators said the man encountered a slow-moving row crop sprayer traveling in the same direction. They said he drove his car into the ditch as it approached the sprayer, then overturned end-over-end.

The patrol said the driver was partially ejected, and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The two 12-year-old passengers sustained serious injuries.

One was transported to Trinity Hospital by ambulance, the other was transported by helicopter.

