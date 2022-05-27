Advertisement

North Dakota public universities go ‘test optional’

SAT test
SAT test(MGN online)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 27, 2022 at 12:11 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — North Dakota’s public universities will no longer require applicants to supply ACT or SAT test scores.

The North Dakota Board of Higher Education has voted to permanently drop the requirements starting with applicants for the fall 2023 semester. A number of states and individual colleges have foregone mandating applicants supply scores out of concerns that standardized tests disadvantage minorities and rural students may not have access to test centers.

North Dakota University System Vice Chancellor of Academic Affairs says the system may still use standardized tests for course placement.

