North Dakota farmers still busy planting this season

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Many North Dakota farmers are plowing full speed ahead, seeding crops after this month’s snowstorms delayed the start of planting season.

Fourth generation farmer Kelly Sykora was busy planting wheat Thursday.

He says producers are working as fast as they can. That’s very different than what happened in 2021.

Last year he was done planting by mid-May.

“We went from an extreme drought, and now we’re going around mud holes and hoping it doesn’t rain too much so that way we can stay in the field,” said Kelly Sykora, Dickinson.

Sykora says farmers are seeding into moisture due to weather events like this spring’s blizzards.

“They definitely improved it we were very, very dry conditions,” said Sykora.

He will plant more than 25-hundred acres with his tractor. Sykora says every year he feels optimistic about the results.

“Hope for the best plan for the worst and that’s the best way you can get through every year, just make sure you got a good plan and be open to changing that plan with what mother nature brings,” said Sykora.

He is also planting corn, lentils, and sunflowers this year.

Sykora is planting on fields that members of his family have farmed for years.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.