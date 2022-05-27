Advertisement

North Dakota farmers still busy planting this season

(kfyr)
By Sara Berlinger
Published: May. 26, 2022 at 7:11 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Many North Dakota farmers are plowing full speed ahead, seeding crops after this month’s snowstorms delayed the start of planting season.

Fourth generation farmer Kelly Sykora was busy planting wheat Thursday.

He says producers are working as fast as they can. That’s very different than what happened in 2021.

Last year he was done planting by mid-May.

“We went from an extreme drought, and now we’re going around mud holes and hoping it doesn’t rain too much so that way we can stay in the field,” said Kelly Sykora, Dickinson.

Sykora says farmers are seeding into moisture due to weather events like this spring’s blizzards.

“They definitely improved it we were very, very dry conditions,” said Sykora.

He will plant more than 25-hundred acres with his tractor. Sykora says every year he feels optimistic about the results.

“Hope for the best plan for the worst and that’s the best way you can get through every year, just make sure you got a good plan and be open to changing that plan with what mother nature brings,” said Sykora.

He is also planting corn, lentils, and sunflowers this year.

Sykora is planting on fields that members of his family have farmed for years.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Texas School Shooting
Texas state senator: Uvalde school shooter born in North Dakota
37-year-old Antawon Baker of Chicago, IL, 42-year-old Lorenzo White, of Saint Paul, MN,...
Four in custody, more than 1,000 fentanyl pills recovered in drug bust at Bismarck hotel
Fatal Morton County crash
Semi-truck driver involved in fatal Morton County crash charged with negligent homicide
Mott nursing home closing its doors in less than 60 days
Martha Lopez and Tania Luna Solis face multiple drug charges from after Arizona police say they...
2 women arrested with 500,000 fentanyl pills, police say

Latest News

Gov. Burgum
ND lawmakers express concern about Gov. Burgum’s campaign donations
42-year-old Corey Wickham
State Supreme Court: no new trial for Corey Wickham
Kenmare to celebrate 125th anniversary this summer
Oil Wells
Oil tax likely to increase on June 1st