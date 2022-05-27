Advertisement

North Dakota assesses drought conditions, fire chances ahead of summer season

North Dakota wildfire
North Dakota wildfire(KFYR-TV)
By Emily Norman
Published: May. 27, 2022 at 6:35 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINOT, N.D. - Last year, the state saw an above average number of fires. Your News Leader spoke with the North Dakota Department of Emergency Services about what we see normally.

According to those we spoke with in 2021, there were roughly 2,000 fires that had burned more than 120,000 acres. Versus in 2020, there was only 900 fires that covered 12,000 acres.

“Very, very, very active wildfire season last year. But that’s just because you know we had that historic drought conditions that didn’t really help anything. We really had a lot of activity last year,” said strategic communications chief Eric Jensen.

According to the North Dakota drought monitor, most of the state is out of those conditions.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Texas School Shooting
Texas state senator: Uvalde school shooter born in North Dakota
Mott nursing home closing its doors in less than 60 days
Irma Garcia was a fourth grade teacher, according to a GoFundMe campaign. She was married and...
Husband of teacher killed during Texas school shooting dies of heart attack
37-year-old Antawon Baker of Chicago, IL, 42-year-old Lorenzo White, of Saint Paul, MN,...
Four in custody, more than 1,000 fentanyl pills recovered in drug bust at Bismarck hotel
Parshall woman sentenced to five years in child starvation death

Latest News

Memorial Day travel numbers: could a fuel shortage be headed our way?
a race to remember
A very special race: BPS students show support for classmate at all-city track meet
career signing day
Williston HS students sign letter of intent for new career
Oliver County producer Mikael Schmidt in the field
Producers getting late minute seeding for the summer growing season