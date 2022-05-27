Advertisement

No state charge for billionaire Sanford in child porn probe

FILE - In this Feb. 3, 2007 file photo, South Dakota philanthropist T. Denny Sanford speaks...
FILE - In this Feb. 3, 2007 file photo, South Dakota philanthropist T. Denny Sanford speaks with reporters in Sioux Falls, S.D. The South Dakota Supreme Court Tuesday, Aug. 24, 2021 weighed whether to unseal a search warrant and affidavits in an investigation into billionaire banker-turned-philanthropist T. Denny Sanford for possible possession of child pornography. The court documents are sealed and refer only to “an implicated individual," and attorneys did not name Sanford as they made their arguments. However, one person briefed on the case by law enforcement told The Associated Press that the hearing involved Sanford and a legal effort by media organizations to unseal court records in the investigation. The person demanded anonymity because they were not authorized to discuss the investigation.(Carson Walker | AP Photo/Carson Walker, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 27, 2022 at 5:48 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — The South Dakota attorney general’s office is not charging billionaire and philanthropist T. Denny Sanford following an investigation into the potential possession of child pornography.

The state prosecutor’s decision was made public in court filings Friday. Sanford is a philanthropist who made his fortune in banking, and has given billions to hospitals, universities and charities.

In 2019, South Dakota investigators began searching his email account, as well as his cellular and internet service providers, for possible possession of child pornography. Sanford’s lawyer has said the investigation revealed that his client’s email accounts were hacked.

The Department of Justice declined to comment when asked if Sanford remains under federal investigation.

