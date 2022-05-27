ND lawmakers express concern about Gov. Burgum’s campaign donations

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Several North Dakota lawmakers hosted a press conference Thursday to raise concern about Governor Doug Burgum’s contributions to political campaigns ahead of the June primary election.

Burgum has personally donated almost a million dollars to the conservative multi-candidate committee, Dakota Leadership PAC, this month. Representatives Rick Becker, Sebastian Ertelt, Jeffrey Magrum, and Jeff Hoverson hosted the event, saying Burgum’s donations are inappropriate. Representative Rick Becker, of Bismarck, likened Burgum’s donations to Dakota Leadership PAC to a mob boss ordering mobsters to break the legs of his opponents.

Last legislative session, lawmakers introduced a bill that would have made it illegal for the governor to endorse or make contributions, directly or indirectly, to a candidate for office as a member of the legislative assembly.

The bill didn’t pass, and the Secretary of State’s office advised that restricting the governor’s contributions would be a violation of his free speech, and therefore would be unconstitutional.

Your News Leader has reached out to Burgum. As of 5 p.m. Thursday we have not heard back from him.

