Morse Code of Weather: how weather balloons are prepared to be launched

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - We’re starting a deep dive series at the National Weather Service in Bismarck talking about how weather balloons are launched by meteorologists to help them understand what the current conditions are in our atmosphere and to help weather forecast models improve their accuracy for predicting the future.

We’ll start with this week’s episode, talking about how the weather balloon is prepared to be launched.

Weather balloons are launched twice per day at hundreds of locations around the world including by 68 weather forecast offices across the contiguous U.S., meaning that not every office launches a balloon. For instance, the weather service in Grand Forks does not launch weather balloons, while the office in Bismarck does at 6 a.m. and 6 p.m. CDT daily and we’ll follow along with the journey of how the balloon is prepared to be launched.

“So right here, we’re opening up the balloon. A nice latex balloon here, and it’s coated with a special coating to keep the latex preserved,” said Matt Johnson, meteorologist at the National Weather Service in Bismarck.

The balloon is filled with locally supplied hydrogen gas that will help the balloon rise quickly.

“So, next what I’m going to do is prepare the parachute. You’ve got to unravel the parachute so it doesn’t stick together when it falls. Then, what I do is prepare a six-foot string. You can go a little bit over six feet, but it’s got to be a minimum of six feet so the parachute doesn’t interfere with the balloon as it goes up. We want the most precise data. I’m about six feet tall, so this works. Now what I’m going to do is grab the knot and kind of run the string through it. Just like that.

Next, I’m going to grab another piece of string and we’re going to have to tie this end off right here. So that end right there is going to have to be tied off when the balloon is done inflating,” said Johnson.

And the balloon keeps filling up for about 10 minutes until it’s about six-feet wide, but will expand drastically after it’s launched and before it pops.

“So the balloon is going to get to the size of a small house to a bus when it gets up into the upper atmosphere.

It will be enough PSI, we do about 1,100 PSI here at this office based on its latitude, and it will lift the balloon and this mechanism all the way up, and it will shut off the gas.

Since we are dealing with hydrogen, everything here is grounded. So all these wires. We have this wire connected to this clip here is grounded. Everything on this table is grounded,” said Johnson.

After the balloon is filled, it’s tied off and positioned to get ready for launch. Next, we head inside to prepare the radiosonde, which is the small device attached to a string below the balloon, measuring atmospheric conditions as the balloon travels up.

“So we have a temperature sensor and a dew point sensor and a GPS, and that’s pretty much it. The GPS is actually in the instrument here. And here’s the antenna that transmits the GPS,” said Johnson.

Once the battery-powered radiosonde is initialized, we head back outside to attach it to the balloon.

“We have the string kind of go out approximately 75 feet because the balloon is going to grow in size when it’s in the atmosphere. And we want to make sure that the radiosonde is far enough away from the balloon so there’s no interference between the balloon maybe blocking some of the wind speed or causing some temperature issues. And so that’s generally why we try to go with 75 feet,” said Johnson.

Now that it’s 6 p.m. the balloon is ready to be launched.

Next week on Morse Code of Weather, we’ll look into how the weather balloon is launched and how the data is collected to help meteorologists understand the current conditions of our atmosphere.

