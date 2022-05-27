Advertisement

Mental health services expand to 17 additional counties in ND

By Brian Gray
Published: May. 27, 2022 at 11:19 AM CDT
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Seventeen counties and tribal communities will be receiving nearly $500,000 dollars in federal grant money to provide mental health services.

The money will be used to help those impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, and will also help in the building of a clinic in Dickinson that will be operated by DeCoteau Trauma-Informed Care and Practice. The clinic is set to open on June 1st. Two similar clinics are already located in Bismarck and Garrison.

“Establishing a clinic in Dickinson and providing services in tribal communities will increase availability of mental health services in some of the most underserved areas of the state,” said Tami Ellison Conrad, the division’s mental health programs administrator

The counties receiving mental treatment and support are Benson, Bottineau, Bowman, Burke, Burleigh, Dunn, McLean, McHenry, Mercer, Ramsey, Renville, Rolette, Sioux, Stark, Towner, Ward and Williams Counties.

Anyone dealing with a behavioral health crisis is asked to call 2-1-1 for help, which is available 24-hours a day.

