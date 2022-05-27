Advertisement

Memorial Day travel numbers: could a fuel shortage be headed our way?

(Gray DC)
By Christa Kiedrowski
Published: May. 27, 2022 at 6:32 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Diesel, jet fuel and gasoline shortages could be headed our way this summer.

As we kick off the summer travel season, the average cost for a gallon of gas in North Dakota is $4.24, compared to the national average of $4.59, according to AAA. That’s up $1.40 from a year ago when the average was $2.84 in North Dakota. Prior to this year, the highest gas price North Dakotans saw was $4.03 per gallon in 2013.

AAA also predicts 39.2 million people will be on the road this holiday weekend, choosing to drive despite the record-high gas prices.

Gene LaDoucer, the director of public affairs at AAA, says it’s not only road trips that are up, air travel volumes are almost at pre-pandemic levels with 3 million Americans choosing the sky over the highways, which is up 28% from last year.

As far as travel prices, airfare and hotel rates have both increased. The only sector seeing a decrease in price is the rental car industry, as they are down 16% compared to last year.

We’ve already passed the busiest day for air travel based on AAA booking data, that would have been Thursday, but for those hitting the road, Thursday and Friday will be the busiest days.

As demand for travel increases, so does the demand for gasoline, diesel and jet fuel. According to a report from the Institute for Energy Research, right now it’s more profitable for refineries to produce diesel or jet fuel over gasoline.

In the past few years, seven American refineries have gone off-line, some shut down, and others have been converted to bio-fuel products like ethanol. That’s 10% fewer refineries trying to keep up with rising demands. As the population continues to increase, demand will increase, leaving supply to lag behind.

