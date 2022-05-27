Memorial Day service planned for ND Veterans Cemetery

MANDAN, N.D. (KFYR) - The North Dakota Veterans Cemetery invites you to a special program on Monday, May 30. The Memorial Day service honors those who gave the ultimate sacrifice for our country. Starting at 11 a.m., you can take part in a Visit with Veterans with dignitaries. The main program begins at noon with a flyover from two UH-60 Black Hawk helicopters from the North Dakota National Guard. Governor Doug Burgum, Senators John Hoeven and Kevin Cramer, Representative Kelly Armstrong and Adjutant General Maj. Gen. Al Dohrmann will deliver remarks.

Shuttle buses will gather at the Bank of North Dakota and Dan’s Supermarket Mandan starting at 9:30, departing at 10:15 a.m.

A livestream of the program is available at www.ndguard.nd.gov.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.