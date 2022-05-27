Kenmare to celebrate 125th anniversary this summer

KENMARE, N.D. – Kenmare is hitting a milestone this summer—turning 125 years old.

Music and games will take place at the Danish Mill and park.

Jim Hillstead, a 102-year-old veteran, will lead the parade to honor the military. Organizers say they are expecting a large turnout with people traveling from around the world.

“My favorite part will be watching the people that come back. Some of the people that haven’t been here for fifty years, and they get to see their classmates, family, and friends,” said Rita St. Croix.

There is support from local businesses providing food and fun. They will promote Gooseneck Implement which started in Kenmare and now has 14 locations.

“Everyone can have fun, everyone of all ages. We’ll have kids over here in the park playing games and we’re going to have music in the park at all times. This will just be a place to hang out,” said St. Croix.

The 125th celebration is scheduled for July 8-9.

