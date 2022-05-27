Dakota Zoo in Bismarck welcomes wave of new baby animals

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - As visitors flock to the Dakota Zoo in Bismarck...

“Oh, look at the baby,” shouted one zoogoer entering the zoo.

...they’re greeted by some fresh faces.

“We’ve had a big wave of babies and it’s changed a lot of our daily care,” said Shannon Dickson, senior keeper at Dakota Zoo.

Zookeepers are now caring for seven lambs, including baby Dall sheep and bighorn sheep, and three mountain goat kids born in the last few months. At each exhibit, the babies draw a crowd.

“You don’t think goats have school?” one parent responded to his child as they looked at the mountain goat kids.

Visitors can also spot a Przewalski foal hidden in the grass.

“A lot of hoofstock like to do what’s called ‘pancaking’ because they lay so flat to the ground they look like a pancake. So, if you can’t see any and you know there are some in there just take a really good look at the ground,” said Dickson.

Zookeepers say this particular baby horse is important to conservation because the animal, once extinct in the wild, has been able to be reintroduced to its native habitat, in part by zoos working together.

The naming process for the babies has also begun. The first arrival of the season was a baby Bactrian camel named Obi.

“It’s really cute,” said a young zoogoer looking at Obi, the baby camel.

He’s the first calf to dad Chewbacca and mom Padme. While the camels are named after Star Wars characters because the camel calls inspired the call of the Wookiee in the movies, other names have deeper meanings.

“We kind of pay homage to where they’re from. Some of the babies have names that would be in the dialect to their natural habitat,” said Dickson.

For nearly every animal that breeds at Dakota Zoo, there’s a Species Survival Plan in place to help the species in the wild.

“A big goal of the zoo is to promote conservation and success of these animals in the wild. Not just in the zoo setting. We’re happy to educate and we love to have these animals to work with, to have these relationships with, but really to educate people,” said Dickson.

Other babies at the zoo include a bison calf and Pallas kittens. A mama pronghorn is expected to give birth any day.

Keepers say some animal moms, like the Pallas cat, are more comfortable showing off their babies when visitors are quiet.

The Dakota Zoo is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. every day.

