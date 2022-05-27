Body found in Souris River southeast of Minot Friday

WARD COUNTY, N.D. – Authorities said a body was found in the Souris River on the southeast edge of Minot Friday.

The Ward County Sheriff’s Office said that kayakers discovered the body, and Minot Fire recovered the remains from the water.

The circumstances of the person’s death remain under investigation, though the sheriff’s office said no foul play is suspected at this time.

The person’s identity is being withheld pending notification of next and kin.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.