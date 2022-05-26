Woman hospitalized in vehicle/train collision

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A woman from Williston was hospitalized after her vehicle collided with a moving train.

The 34-year-old woman was driving a pickup six miles northwest of Ross when she failed to stop at a crossing. The train hit her vehicle on the passenger side and she was ejected from the vehicle.

The woman was taken to Trinity Hospital in Minot. The woman’s name has not been released, and the crash remains under investigation. Possible charges are pending in the accident.

