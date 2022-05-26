Advertisement

Woman hospitalized in vehicle/train collision

Vehicle/train collision
Vehicle/train collision(kfyr)
By Brian Gray
Published: May. 26, 2022 at 11:30 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A woman from Williston was hospitalized after her vehicle collided with a moving train.

The 34-year-old woman was driving a pickup six miles northwest of Ross when she failed to stop at a crossing. The train hit her vehicle on the passenger side and she was ejected from the vehicle.

The woman was taken to Trinity Hospital in Minot. The woman’s name has not been released, and the crash remains under investigation. Possible charges are pending in the accident.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Texas School Shooting
Texas state senator: Uvalde school shooter born in North Dakota
37-year-old Antawon Baker of Chicago, IL, 42-year-old Lorenzo White, of Saint Paul, MN,...
Four in custody, more than 1,000 fentanyl pills recovered in drug bust at Bismarck hotel
Fatal Morton County crash
Semi-truck driver involved in fatal Morton County crash charged with negligent homicide
Martha Lopez and Tania Luna Solis face multiple drug charges from after Arizona police say they...
2 women arrested with 500,000 fentanyl pills, police say
Mott nursing home closing its doors in less than 60 days

Latest News

Tours at State Capitol set to resume
10PM Sportscast 5/25/2022
10PM Sportscast 5/25/2022
Port of Entry
Port of Entry
Parshall woman sentenced to five years in child starvation death