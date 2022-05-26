What are area schools doing to prevent the unthinkable from happening?

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The country is still reeling from the events in Uvalde, Texas. It leaves many wondering what their local schools are doing to help prevent unspeakable tragedies from happening in their classrooms.

Another school shooting, this time in Texas, has brought the entire nation’s focus to safety in schools. Each school shooting is different, says Don Moseman who was a first responder at the Columbine shooting in 1998.

“Everything’s changed, you know Columbine was a tough lesson to learn,” said Moseman, Master Instructor at the North Dakota Security Council.

Schools are now preparing for emergency events with exercises like this one that was recently held in Underwood. Moseman says there’s a lot a school can do to prepare.

“There are layers of security for a school. Having a comprehensive camera system is a layer, right, having those cameras monitored is a layer,” said Moseman.

But he says simply having cameras isn’t enough.

“The only thing an unmonitored camera is good for is looking at what happened, it does nothing for prevention,” added Moseman.

Now, training for armed intruders in schools is being held regularly. Bismarck Public Schools safety coordinator Becky LaBella says the safety of staff and students is something they review every day.

“Bismarck Public Schools is dedicated to safety daily so these events happen in our country, and everyone responds to them, and it brings it to the forefront, this is our forefront every single day,” said LaBella.

She says fostering positive relationships with students, a healthy climate in school, as well as safety policies all help the school district respond to any emergencies that may happen. The North Dakota Security Council offers School Violence Prevention and Teacher Safety training programs, and you can visit their website for more information.

