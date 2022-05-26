Trinity Heath honoring POW/MIAs this weekend with ‘Missing Man’ displays

MINOT, N.D. – Trinity Health is honoring those fallen, missing, or imprisoned military members with three displays through Memorial Day weekend.

The Missing Man table, such as one at Trinity Homes, displays have specific items that symbolize the courage and sacrifice of the missing and fallen.

For example, the single red rose reminds us of their families and loved ones, while an empty chair, depicts an unknown face, representing no specific soldier, sailor, airman, or marine.

“Military banquets and stuff they usually have one set up it’s just reserved not a table for anyone to sit at, just as a visual remembrance and to honor them,” said Misty Mohl.

You might see more memorials around town to honor those we have lost as part of Memorial Day weekend. The displays will be at Trinity Hospital Cafeteria, Trinity Health St. Joseph’s Hospital Lobby, and Trinity Homes 1st Floor Care.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.