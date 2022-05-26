Advertisement

Tours at State Capitol set to resume

(kfyr)
By Brian Gray
Published: May. 26, 2022 at 12:30 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Tours of the State Capitol are resuming once again, beginning Memorial Day weekend.

Guided tours will be available on the hour from 9 to 11 a.m. and 1 to 3 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays, and 1 to 3 p.m. on Sundays. They will continue every day until Labor Day.

“We enjoy being able to share the building’s rich history, unparalleled architecture and unique beauty,” said John Boyle, OMB Facility Management Director.

Tours must be taken with a tour guide, as self-guided tours won’t be allowed.

Group tour requests are also available by completing a tour request form on the North Dakota Office of Management and Budget’s website at omb.nd.gov/capitol-complex.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Texas School Shooting
Texas state senator: Uvalde school shooter born in North Dakota
37-year-old Antawon Baker of Chicago, IL, 42-year-old Lorenzo White, of Saint Paul, MN,...
Four in custody, more than 1,000 fentanyl pills recovered in drug bust at Bismarck hotel
Fatal Morton County crash
Semi-truck driver involved in fatal Morton County crash charged with negligent homicide
Martha Lopez and Tania Luna Solis face multiple drug charges from after Arizona police say they...
2 women arrested with 500,000 fentanyl pills, police say
Mott nursing home closing its doors in less than 60 days

Latest News

Vehicle/train collision
Woman hospitalized in vehicle/train collision
10PM Sportscast 5/25/2022
10PM Sportscast 5/25/2022
Port of Entry
Port of Entry
Parshall woman sentenced to five years in child starvation death