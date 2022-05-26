Tours at State Capitol set to resume

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Tours of the State Capitol are resuming once again, beginning Memorial Day weekend.

Guided tours will be available on the hour from 9 to 11 a.m. and 1 to 3 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays, and 1 to 3 p.m. on Sundays. They will continue every day until Labor Day.

“We enjoy being able to share the building’s rich history, unparalleled architecture and unique beauty,” said John Boyle, OMB Facility Management Director.

Tours must be taken with a tour guide, as self-guided tours won’t be allowed.

Group tour requests are also available by completing a tour request form on the North Dakota Office of Management and Budget’s website at omb.nd.gov/capitol-complex.

