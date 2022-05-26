From rivals to teammates: Throwback Shirt Guy shares message of hometown pride with graduating seniors

SOUTH HEART, N.D. – As North Dakota’s small towns get smaller, many small schools co-op with neighboring towns to give kids more opportunities to participate in sports.

If you watch any of the state track meet this weekend, you’ll see many athletes representing co-oped schools.

Those co-ops have made rivals into teammates.

One man says it’s important students know the history of those co-ops and at the same time, remember their roots.

This is a reception Scott Thompson never expected to receive in South Heart.

“Thanks for that little round of applause,” Thompson said at a recent school assembley in South Heart.

Thompson is a 1988 graduate of Belfield. Back then, Belfield and South Heart were rivals.

“They were the bad guys,” he laughed.

That rivalry runs deep. So deep, Thompson, known as the Throwback Shirt Guy, asked these students for a throwback welcome.

“It’s like 1988 all over again. That’s fantastic,” he laughed as the students booed him.

For the past 15 years, the rivals have been teammates, known as the Heart River Cougars.

“We had a great rivalry with South Heart,” Thompson recalled.

The co-op has provided kids with more opportunities in more sports.

“We have added girls fastpitch softball, baseball and cross country,” said South Heart Principal Scott Jung.

This co-op is strictly for athletics; students still attend either South Heart or Belfield schools.

“You’re South Heart and that’s something be proud of that that’s your hometown,” Thompson told the students.

These South Heart students have always been Cougars, but they’ve heard stories about the old rivalry.

“I always knew there’s a big feud and battle between Belfield and South Heart. I always thought South Heart would prevail because an Eagle is always better than a Batnam,” said South Heart senior Josiah Haverluk.

“We still are like oil and water,” said South Heart senior Brooke Canode.

“I have a bunch of family members who graduated from South Heart when they were the Eagles, so I knew they were their own school,” added senior Abigail Hodell.

On this day, memories of that old rivalry are shared in fun. The real message Thompson hopes these kids take away, is to be proud of where they came from.

“I want them to just remember where they came from. I hope they do something for their school. I hope they do something for their town and they remember that and they were they remember with pride where they grew up and where they’re from,” said Thompson.

“He reminded us to be proud of where you came from because those are your roots,” said Hodell.

To help them remember their roots, Thompson gave each South Heart senior, a throwback South Heart Eagles t-shirt.

Thompson has been bringing back many retired school mascots and shared a little history about schools before they co-oped with other towns.

