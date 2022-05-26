Parshall woman sentenced to five years in child starvation death

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A federal judge has ordered a Parshall woman to serve five years in prison in connection with the starvation death of a nine-month-old child, along with three other children found with methamphetamine in their systems, court records indicate.

According to a criminal judgment imposed Tuesday, 28-year-old Paige Howling Wolf will serve 60 months for involuntary manslaughter in Indian Country. The judgment indicates Howling Wolf was ordered to serve four years on each of three counts of child neglect in Indian Country, with all four sentences running concurrently.

In the federal indictment, investigators said they responded to her residence in Parshall June 2020 for a report of an unresponsive infant. An autopsy revealed the child died from chronic starvation.

Howling Wolf will also have to pay $4,400 in restitution and fees, and serve three years of supervised release.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.