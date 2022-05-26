Advertisement

Parshall woman sentenced to five years in child starvation death

(kfyr)
By Joe Skurzewski
Published: May. 25, 2022 at 9:12 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A federal judge has ordered a Parshall woman to serve five years in prison in connection with the starvation death of a nine-month-old child, along with three other children found with methamphetamine in their systems, court records indicate.

According to a criminal judgment imposed Tuesday, 28-year-old Paige Howling Wolf will serve 60 months for involuntary manslaughter in Indian Country. The judgment indicates Howling Wolf was ordered to serve four years on each of three counts of child neglect in Indian Country, with all four sentences running concurrently.

In the federal indictment, investigators said they responded to her residence in Parshall June 2020 for a report of an unresponsive infant. An autopsy revealed the child died from chronic starvation.

Howling Wolf will also have to pay $4,400 in restitution and fees, and serve three years of supervised release.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Texas School Shooting
Texas state senator: Uvalde school shooter born in North Dakota
37-year-old Antawon Baker of Chicago, IL, 42-year-old Lorenzo White, of Saint Paul, MN,...
Four in custody, more than 1,000 fentanyl pills recovered in drug bust at Bismarck hotel
Police are at the scene of a shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, that left at...
GRAPHIC: Gunman kills 19 children in Texas school rampage
Lucia Garcia and her son Dominique
Family of Lucia Garcia says she has brain damage after Fargo shooting
Fatal Morton County crash
Semi-truck driver involved in fatal Morton County crash charged with negligent homicide

Latest News

Bismarck Mayoral Race
Bismarck Mayoral Race
Mott nursing home closing its doors in less than 60 days
Talking to children about tragedy
Talking to Children About Tragedy
Spreading Kindness
Spreading Kindness