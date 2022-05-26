Advertisement

Oil tax likely to increase on June 1st

Oil producers in North Dakota
Oil producers in North Dakota(KFYR-TV)
By Joel Crane
Published: May. 26, 2022 at 6:57 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - It’s very likely oil producers in North Dakota will be paying higher tax rates come June 1st.

North Dakota has an oil tax trigger that will almost certainly go into effect at the end of the month. The trigger is part of a law passed in 2015, which lowered the tax rate for oil production and extraction from 11.5% to 10%. But that legislation also included a caveat: if the price of oil remains above about $95 per barrel for three consecutive months, the tax rate increases to 11%, which could mean a lot of added tax revenue for the state.

“At this point in time, we know the trigger will be in effect for at least three months, the earliest the trigger could go off would be September 1st,” said Tax Commissioner Brian Kroshus.

It’s difficult to said how much extra tax revenue this will bring in for the state, but Commissioner Kroshus expects the state will collect about $30 million extra per month, based on current production and the average price of oil.

The oil tax would return to its current rate of 10% if oil prices fall below the $95 threshold for three consecutive months.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Texas School Shooting
Texas state senator: Uvalde school shooter born in North Dakota
37-year-old Antawon Baker of Chicago, IL, 42-year-old Lorenzo White, of Saint Paul, MN,...
Four in custody, more than 1,000 fentanyl pills recovered in drug bust at Bismarck hotel
Fatal Morton County crash
Semi-truck driver involved in fatal Morton County crash charged with negligent homicide
Mott nursing home closing its doors in less than 60 days
Martha Lopez and Tania Luna Solis face multiple drug charges from after Arizona police say they...
2 women arrested with 500,000 fentanyl pills, police say

Latest News

File: Photo
What are area schools doing to prevent the unthinkable from happening?
Trinity Heath honoring POW/MIAs this weekend with ‘Missing Man’ displays
More than $8 million approved for projects across Ward County
Game and Fish addresses Lake Sakakawea levels