Oil tax likely to increase on June 1st

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - It’s very likely oil producers in North Dakota will be paying higher tax rates come June 1st.

North Dakota has an oil tax trigger that will almost certainly go into effect at the end of the month. The trigger is part of a law passed in 2015, which lowered the tax rate for oil production and extraction from 11.5% to 10%. But that legislation also included a caveat: if the price of oil remains above about $95 per barrel for three consecutive months, the tax rate increases to 11%, which could mean a lot of added tax revenue for the state.

“At this point in time, we know the trigger will be in effect for at least three months, the earliest the trigger could go off would be September 1st,” said Tax Commissioner Brian Kroshus.

It’s difficult to said how much extra tax revenue this will bring in for the state, but Commissioner Kroshus expects the state will collect about $30 million extra per month, based on current production and the average price of oil.

The oil tax would return to its current rate of 10% if oil prices fall below the $95 threshold for three consecutive months.

