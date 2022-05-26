New pool headed to Kenmare

KENMARE, N.D. – The Kenmare pool is more than 40 years old, and the Park District has decided it’s time for a change.

A number of structural problems have been cropping up around the site.

The board decided that it was easier to replace it rather than patch all the problems at this point.

The replacement will cost about $2.8 million.

“I think it’s necessary for the kids in the community and the surrounding communities to have something like this. We can’t keep on tearing things down and not replacing things,” says Arlen Gartner.

They are still raising funds for the construction and people that want to pitch in can go to the North Dakota Community Foundation page for the Kenmare pool and playground project.

They say they also have an account for it at the Kenmare State Bank and Trust.

