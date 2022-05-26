Mott nursing home closing its doors in less than 60 days

MOTT, N.D. (KFYR) - Families in the Mott area have less than 60 days to move their loved ones to a new senior care home.

Good Samaritan Society-Mott is closing its doors in July.

Mott resident Darwyn Mayer has a lot more on his mind than just planting crops.

His parents stay at the town’s only nursing home that just announced its shutting down after more than fifty years in the community.

“They won’t feel a part of this community anymore, which I think is the sad part,” said Darwyn Mayer, Mott.

Mayer says Good Samaritan Society-Mott met with families about the closure and provided a list of the closest nursing homes. Its Executive Director Phil Samuelson said in a statement that the pandemic has put stress on the senior care industry.

The statement adds that staffing challenges, a decline in residents, and increased operating costs also contributed to the decision. Good Samaritan Society joined Sanford Health in 2019.

“It’s a blow, we got to figure out what our next step is because we can’t afford to lose any more people or businesses in our community,” said Troy Mosbrucker, Mott Mayor.

Mott’s mayor says although the city wants to keep the building as a nursing home, they were informed in a meeting with Samuelson that its being put up for sale and there will be a clause stating it can’t be used for healthcare.

“This is not how I expect them to treat a small community,” said Mosbrucker.

As for Mayer’s parents, the closure will mean less family time.

