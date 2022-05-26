Advertisement

More than $8 million approved for projects across Ward County

(kfyr)
By Grace Kraemer
Published: May. 26, 2022 at 5:01 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
MINOT, N.D. – The Ward County Commissioners have decided on how to spend the more than $13 million worth of federal funds from the American Rescue Plan Act.

The commission approved more than 70 applications for projects across Ward County.

Some of the largest projects include:

  • A sewer water project in Carpio that will replace the city’s wastewater treatment plant with lagoons for more than $1 million
  • A $100,000 project for the Northern Plains Children’s Advocacy Center
  • $255,000 will go towards replacing radios for first responders in the county
  • A project submitted by Project Bee for creating a family shelter and resource hub on Broadway in Minot will be funded more than$1 million

In total, the external projects cost more than $8 million, and the internal projects cost more than $5 million, which comes to about $140,000 over budget. The commissioners say they will re-adjust funds once they run through final numbers and get approval from applicants.

The funds have not yet been allocated. Once the applicant confirms that they will be able to use the funds fully for their project, the commissioners will officially approve the funding.

