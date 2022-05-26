Kenmare leaders working on solving policing issues

KENMARE, N.D. – The town of Kenmare is facing some new challenges in policing its community.

A recent resignation has left the town’s local department empty.

They have to depend on county and state law enforcement to fill the gap until they can hire new officers.

Residents we spoke with said they appreciate the effort that’s been made to keep them safe, though they’d like to have their own force.

“It’s very difficult for all small towns to retain police, and I know for the last while we just had one person on duty, and it’s impossible to go into a domestic violence situation with only one person so it’s obvious we need help from Ward County,” said Rita St Croix.

City officials met with the sheriff this afternoon to discuss law enforcement coverage while they’re working on hiring new candidates.

