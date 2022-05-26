Game and Fish addresses Lake Sakakawea levels

LAKE SAKAKAWEA, N.D. – North Dakota Game and Fish Officials said Lake Sakakawea is down around five or six feet, but the lake is still usable.

Recent rains and snows have helped many local lakes, but officials said they won’t do much out at Sakakawea. Those we talked to said that a few boat ramps may close for the low levels, but the majority will remain open and accessible unless the lake were to drop another ten feet.

“Good news going into this drought over previous droughts is that in previous droughts we didn’t have any infrastructure out there, we didn’t have any low water cement ramps, we didn’t have any roads or trails or nothing,” said Bob Frohlich, fisheries development supervisor.

Frohlich said he expects the fishing to be good in the lake this year.

