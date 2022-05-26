Advertisement

Developers plan $390 million wind farm in south-central ND

((AP Photo/Charlie Riedel, File))
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 26, 2022 at 2:05 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) - Developers want to build a $390 million wind farm in south-central North Dakota.

The state Public Service Commission has scheduled a hearing in late June for Badger Wind, a project under development by Orsted Onshore North America.

The company is proposing a 74-turbine farm west of Wishek. It would have a generating capacity of 250 megawatts which is comparable to powering 70,000 homes, the Bismarck Tribune reported.

Orsted Onshore plans to start construction in September if it receives the necessary permits. The project would be completed late in 2023.

Badger was still looking for an entity to purchase the wind farm’s output when it filed its application with the PSC in February.

